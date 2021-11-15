Liverpool 'Ready' To Make Transfer Move For Inter Milan Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic

Liverpool are reportedly 'ready' to make a contract offer to Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The 28-year-old Croatia international is out of contract at the end of the season and currently looks unlikely to extend his stay in Italy.

According to a report from Sportmediaset, the Reds are preparing to make a proposal in order to fend off competition from other potential suitors.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have all been credited with recent interest - prompting Liverpool to act fast.

The report claims that the 69 times capped ace's future remains in the balance as the Anfield club prepare a €7-€8million (£6-7million) salary offer and Inter try desperately to keep the defensive midfielder.

At present, Jurgen Klopp relies heavily on Fabinho to occupy the vitally important number six role and the Brazilian's absence is hard felt whenever the 'lighthouse' is unavailable.

Signing Brozovic would allow for greater depth in the position and would also give Klopp the added option of playing the pair in a deep lying pivot with more attack minded operators in advance.

So far this season the Croatian has scored once and provided two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions - earning an impressive 7.13 average Sofascore rating from 12 Serie A outings.

Still valued at £36million despite holding a dwindling contract (Transfermarkt), Brozovic remains a key component of Simone Inzaghi's side.

Vastly experienced and boasting an array of attributes such as tackling, key passes, blocking and through balls, Liverpool should be moving heaven and earth to make this deal a reality.