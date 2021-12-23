Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Report: Liverpool Ready to Sign FC Porto's Luis Diaz In January to Replace Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane Ahead of AFCON

    Ahead of AFCON, Liverpool have been linked with a lot of players to help replace Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, now, according to recent reports Jurgen Klopp's side have targeted FC Porto's Luis Diaz.

    Since last summer, Liverpool have been linked with a lot of forward players.

    We've known for a few seasons now that we were going to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON in January and February. 

    That's why when Liverpool didn't sign a forward player last summer it confused a lot of fans.

    Luis Diaz

    Well, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window podcast, he claims that Liverpool have FC Porto's Luis Diaz at the top of their Christmas list for January.

    "Liverpool have a budget and are targeting a top-level forward," said Castles.

    "So significant money to spend to improve that position.

    "They're ready to do it in January if the right player becomes available in the January window but definitely will do something in the summer if they have to wait on a particular player.

    "And this player who is one of the candidates, it seems more likely they'll have to wait until the summer to get him, is Luis Diaz at FC Porto.

    "The difficulty for January is that I'm told Porto will not sell mid-season.

    "He's too important to the team, would be unacceptable to the Porto supporters and they want to win the Portuguese league.

    "So they say they've had no direct contact from Liverpool at this stage, they're aware that Liverpool have been in contact with the player but their position is 'we won't sell in January, come back again in the summer'."

    It seems like this transfer may be impossible in January unless the Reds give Porto Diaz' full release clause.

