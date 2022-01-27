Liverpool Given Transfer Boost In Chase For £50m Attacker Labeled 'Best Player In The Bundesliga'

Liverpool have been handed a massive transfer boost in their pursuit for RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Liverpool are readying themselves for a busy summer transfer window.

According to Ian Doyle from the Liverpool ECHO, this will be Liverpool's busiest summer since 2018.

"I think this will be the busiest summer since 2018 in terms of incomings but it might be a case of quality rather than quantity." Ian Doyle on Liverpool transfers.

This would ring true as Liverpool's list of attacking transfer targets has leaked and it includes several high-profile names.

Gladbach’s Marcus Thuram

The list includes the following players; Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram, Noa Lang, Amine Gouiri, Christopher Nkunku, Cody Gakpo, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Of those players, the favourites to join Liverpool are Jarrod Bowen and Christopher Nkunku.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a Liverpool move for quite some time and rumours between the Merseyside club and the Englishman will not go away.

Jarrod Bowen IMAGO / Focus Images Age: 25 Club: West Ham Position: Right Winger Appearances this season: 32 Goals this season: 9 Assists this season: 10 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £31.50million

Reports have claimed that it would take upwards of £60million to pry the Englishman away from West Ham.

Liverpool, however, may be put off by that fee and shift their attention towards the aforementioned Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku IMAGO / movito Age: 24 Club: RB Leipzig Position: Attacking Midfielder Appearances this season: 29 Goals this season: 17 Assists this season: 13 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024 Market value: £49.50million

When speaking to the Blood Red podcast Jurgen Klopp's former teammate and current Leipzig reporter called Nkuku 'the best player in the Bundesliga".

"He is the perfect package. He is the perfect player for Klopp and I am sure he is on the list of many big clubs but for sure, Liverpool.

"I love him because it is not only his skills — fast, technical, good brain — but also he has a very good character.

"He is a little bit like Sadio Mané and also a little bit like Naby Keïta — technically perfect and also able to make a header. But he is never injured, ever. Every match he plays and he is fit."

Liverpool will feel confident given their strong working relationship with Leipzig having done several transfers with the Bundesliga side in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have signed Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and are planning on using this boost to land Nkunku this summer.

