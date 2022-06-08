According to Paul Joyce, Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich's second official bid that included several laughable add-ons.

News broke early this morning that Liverpool have submitted a very large bid for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

According to Portuguese outlet Record Portugal Liverpool lodged a transfer bid of €100M (£85M) for the Uruguayan forward.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Signing Nunez would mark an almost certain change in formation for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

However, as most are aware at this point, the arrival of Nunez means the departure of Sadio Mane.

Liverpool have already rejected Bayern's first offer of £25 million including add-ons.

Now, the Reds have rejected Bayern Munich's second bid which included bonuses that were deemed 'laughable' by Anfield officials according to Paul Joyce.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

For context, Sadio Mane has agreed to a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

In order for all bonus payments to be triggered Sadio Mane would have to win both the Champions League and Ballon d'Or three times.

This means, because of Mane's three-year contract, that he would have to win the Champions League and Ballon d'Or three years in a row.

Having won the Champions League once and never winning the Ballon d'Or, those bonuses are unachievable, to say the least.

Despite having one foot out of the door, it seems that there is still a long way to go before Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |