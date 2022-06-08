Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Revealed: Bayern Munich's 'Laughable' Sadio Mane Bid | Liverpool Want £42.5M

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich's second official bid for Sadio Mane. This time, however, it included several bonuses deemed 'laughable' by club officials.

It is no secret that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in negotiations over the transfer of Sadio Mane. 

The Senegalese winger told club officials that he wants to leave Liverpool and join the Bundesliga side this summer.

Sadio Mane

Bayern have already seen two official transfer bids rejected by Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward.

Die Bayern's first bid that was intended to start the negotiations totaled £25m including add-ons.

Bayern's second bid has now also been rejected. The Bundesliga Champions increased their bid to £23.5 million +  £6.5 million in ad-ons.

This time, however, the add-ons were seen as 'laughable' by club officials. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane

In order for Liverpool to receive all £30 million from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane would have to win the Champions League three times and the Ballon d'Or three times.

For context, Sadio Mane has agreed to a three-year contract with the German side meaning he would have to win both the Champions League and Ballon d'Or three years in a row.

As stated by Paul Joyce, Liverpool value the 30-year-old at  £42.5 million so the two sides have lots of work to do in order to reach a compromise. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich's Second Sadio Mane Bid | Fee Totaled £23.5M + £6.5 In 'Laughable' Add-Ons

By Matt Thielen21 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Liverpool Attacker 'Close' To Leaving Anfield This Summer

By Sam Jones23 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Curtis Jones
News

Report: Young Liverpool Midfielder Challenged By England Coach

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez To Liverpool? The Latest Reports and News

By Ritchie Slack1 hour ago
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

Ex-Liverpool And Spain Defender On 'Underrated' Tottenham Ace

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Stick Price Tag On Neco Williams

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago