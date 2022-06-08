Revealed: Bayern Munich's 'Laughable' Sadio Mane Bid | Liverpool Want £42.5M

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich's second official bid for Sadio Mane. This time, however, it included several bonuses deemed 'laughable' by club officials.

It is no secret that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in negotiations over the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese winger told club officials that he wants to leave Liverpool and join the Bundesliga side this summer.

Bayern have already seen two official transfer bids rejected by Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward.

Die Bayern's first bid that was intended to start the negotiations totaled £25m including add-ons.

Bayern's second bid has now also been rejected. The Bundesliga Champions increased their bid to £23.5 million + £6.5 million in ad-ons.

This time, however, the add-ons were seen as 'laughable' by club officials.

In order for Liverpool to receive all £30 million from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane would have to win the Champions League three times and the Ballon d'Or three times.

For context, Sadio Mane has agreed to a three-year contract with the German side meaning he would have to win both the Champions League and Ballon d'Or three years in a row.

As stated by Paul Joyce, Liverpool value the 30-year-old at £42.5 million so the two sides have lots of work to do in order to reach a compromise.

