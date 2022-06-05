Report: Liverpool Reject £21m Bid From Bayern Munich For Sadio Mane | Offer Included £4m In Add-Ons
Leading up to the Champions League final, Liverpool were dealing with the news of Sadio Mane's desire to leave the club.
The Senegal-born star has been making headlines lately with his reported interest in joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
According to Head of Football at Sport BILD and BILD Sport Christian Falk, Mane joining Bayern is almost certain at this point in time.
Falk, who is known for covering the Bundesliga and specifically Bayern Munich, commented on the likelihood of a deal happening.
"Mane will move 90 percent to Bayern Munich."
Now, Bayern Munich have made their first official offer to sign the talented winger.
According to Paul Joyce of The Times Bayern Munich made an opening bid of £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons.
This bid was swiftly rejected by the EFL Cup & FA Cup champions.
One of the potential add-on payments would be completed if Bayern Munich won the Champions League.
Liverpool have made their stance known; they value Sadio Mané at around €50M (£42.5M) and would need to have a suitable replacement lined up before agreeing to a sale.
If Bayern do not increase their bid, it would be possible to see Mane run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next season.
