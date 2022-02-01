Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Remain Confident of Completing Pre-Contract Agreement for Wonderkid

Despite failing to sign Fulham's Fabio Carvalho in January, Liverpool remain confident on agreeing a pre-contract agreement for the youngster. 

It was very un-Liverpool like to leave transfer business until the final days of the window.

However, that's what exactly happened this January when Liverpool announced the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto a day before the window ended.

Fabio Carvalho Harry Wilson

Liverpool weren't done there with the potential incomings either, with the Reds scouting team wanting to make Fulham's Fabio Carvalho an official Liverpool player.

The 19-year-old's contract ends at Craven Cottage at the end of the season and to avoid competition from other clubs, Liverpool decided to do the transfer this January and loan him back for the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately, Liverpool didn't submit the paperwork in time and the deal eventually fell through after the transfer window shut.

Despite this setback, Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool remain 'confident' about completing a pre-contract agreement for Carvalho.

They claim that discussions will continue with Carvalho about the deal but Liverpool will now have to agree a 'training compensation' fee with Fulham or face going to a tribunal hearing, similar to what happened with Harvey Elliott.

