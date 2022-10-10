Skip to main content
Liverpool Reportedly Targeting Three Jude Bellingham Alternatives

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool Reportedly Targeting Three Jude Bellingham Alternatives

Liverpool have long been linked with Borussia Dortmund Superstar Jude Bellingham. A major Spanish news outlet is reporting today that there are now three alternatives lined up in case Liverpool can't get their man.

Arguably the biggest transfer saga in world football currently is the Jude Bellingham story. He has been potentially linked to a host of teams including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea. 

Borussia Dortmund will not let him go cheaply and if Liverpool are unable to secure Champions League football next year it could be a struggle to get him signed. 

It is no surprise then to see reports coming out discussing possible Bellingham alternatives linked to Liverpool. Here are three that Spanish media giants Fichajes are reporting today.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City Youri Tielemans

1. Youri Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is in the last year of his career. The 25-year-old Belgian International is currently valued at about €50 million, about half of the predicted Bellingham rate. 

He has two goals and an assist in all competitions this season and is key to everything Brendan Rogers and Leicester do. However, fans will rightly consider him a massive downgrade to the generational talent of Bellingham.

2. Ismaël Bennacer

Valued at around €36 million Ismael Bennacer is a relative bargain. The Algerian International was crucial in helping secure AC Milan their Serie A title last year. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ismael Bennacer

Ismael Bennacer

He has a goal already this season in Serie A and at only 24 years old he will only get better. 

He plays as a defensive midfielder primarily so is not really a like-for-like swap with Bellingham. 

3. Marcelo Brozovic

Another defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the oldest player named by Fichajes as being tied to Liverpool. Valued at €44 million the Croatian International is the oldest of the three players linked to the club. 

Marcelo Brozovic

SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.

His play-making ability is already developed though and he would serve as a useful replacement or backup for either Thiago or Fabinho. 

The reality though is that anything less than Jude Bellingham this summer will be viewed as a failure by FSG and the cries for a change in ownership from fans will only get louder and louder.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luiz Diaz Hints At The Extent Of His Injury Following Arsenal Defeat

By Alex Caddick
Luis Diaz
News

Liverpool Amass More Injuries In Worst Start To Season Under Jurgen Klopp

By Justin Foster
Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Watch: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Match Highlights, Saka Penalty Wins Three Points For The Gunners

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jordan Henderson
News

Match Report: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool | Defeat At The Emirates For Klopp's Men

By Jim Nichol-Turner
imago1015854538h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings - Liverpool Suffer 3-2 Defeat Away To Martinelli Inspired Arsenal

By Alex Caddick
Arsenal
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts: Full Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Match Coverage

Watch Goal: Bukayo Saka Penalty To Restore Arsenal's Lead

By Owen Cummings
Premier League ball
Match Coverage

Watch: Roberto Firmino Goal Gives Liverpool Second Equaliser Against Arsenal

By Damon Carr