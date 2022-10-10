Liverpool Reportedly Targeting Three Jude Bellingham Alternatives

Arguably the biggest transfer saga in world football currently is the Jude Bellingham story. He has been potentially linked to a host of teams including Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund will not let him go cheaply and if Liverpool are unable to secure Champions League football next year it could be a struggle to get him signed.

It is no surprise then to see reports coming out discussing possible Bellingham alternatives linked to Liverpool. Here are three that Spanish media giants Fichajes are reporting today.

Youri Tielemans IMAGO / Action Plus

1. Youri Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is in the last year of his career. The 25-year-old Belgian International is currently valued at about €50 million, about half of the predicted Bellingham rate.

He has two goals and an assist in all competitions this season and is key to everything Brendan Rogers and Leicester do. However, fans will rightly consider him a massive downgrade to the generational talent of Bellingham.

2. Ismaël Bennacer

Valued at around €36 million Ismael Bennacer is a relative bargain. The Algerian International was crucial in helping secure AC Milan their Serie A title last year.

Ismael Bennacer IMAGO / Sportimage

He has a goal already this season in Serie A and at only 24 years old he will only get better.

He plays as a defensive midfielder primarily so is not really a like-for-like swap with Bellingham.

3. Marcelo Brozovic

Another defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the oldest player named by Fichajes as being tied to Liverpool. Valued at €44 million the Croatian International is the oldest of the three players linked to the club.

Marcelo Brozovic IMAGO / NurPhoto

His play-making ability is already developed though and he would serve as a useful replacement or backup for either Thiago or Fabinho.

The reality though is that anything less than Jude Bellingham this summer will be viewed as a failure by FSG and the cries for a change in ownership from fans will only get louder and louder.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |