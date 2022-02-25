Report: Liverpool To Rival North London Clubs Arsenal And Tottenham for Championship Starlet Djed Spence

The Northern Echo has suggested that Liverpool could move for Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence in the summer.

Spence, 21, is also said to be attracting interest from North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The youngster has spent the season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 31 appearances in all competitions. Spence has scored a couple of goals too, one of which came against Leicester City in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup in early February.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Parent club Middlesbrough are looking to recoup approximately £15m for the Englishman, the report states.

Spence signed for Middlesbrough in 2018, having risen through the ranks at Fulham's academy.

Right-back cover a focus area

Liverpool could well be looking for right-back cover this summer, with Welshman Neco Williams likely to leave on a permanent.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Williams is on loan at Championship high-flyers Fulham until the end of the season.

At Liverpool, Williams has struggled for first-team action playing second fiddle with Trent Alexander-Arnold - arguably, the world's best in his position.

Transfermarkt values Williams at approximately £7m.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook