January 3, 2022
Publish date:

Liverpool set to scout transfer target Aguibou Camara at AFCON

Author:

One of the busiest weeks of the year for scouts across Europe is set to begin in just a week as AFCON 2022 will kick-off.

Liverpool is set to be sending their own scouts to the tournament, this time to watch Aguibou Camara of Guinea, according to reports in Calcio Mercato.

The Reds are set to be joined by AC Milan in scouting the player, who they have been set to been monitoring for some time. 

Camara is a 20-year-old attack-minded midfielder, currently playing for Olympiakos in Greece.

The Guinean is set to line up with current Liverpool man Naby Keita in the midfield as Guinea will look to get out of Group B.

Read More

Guinea will face off against Zimbabwe, Malawi, as well as Sadio Manes Senegal side too, see who can make it out of the group. 

Camara, who signed his first professional contract will Lille in 2019, is valued at just £2.7-million-pounds according to TransferMarkt but could solve a long-standing issue in the Liverpool squad. 

The Reds' failure to replace Gini Wijnaldum when he departed to PSG in the summer angered many fans as the presence of the Dutchman has been missed in the midfield this campaign. 

Camara could finally be the man to step into the large shoes left by Wijnaldum, despite being a slightly different type of player.

Manager Jurgen Klopp converted Wijnaldum into the player he needed and could do the same with Camara, and given his age it could work even better with the Guinean. 

