Report: Liverpool Scouts 'Advice' Recruitment Team To Swoop for Real Sociedad Frontman Alexander Isak

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak is reportedly being closely monitored by Liverpool, with the Reds willing to pay upwards of €70m for the Swede in the summer.

A report in Noticias de Gipuzkoa appears to suggest that Real Sociedad would be willing to let him depart for a fee smaller than the €75m release clause inserted into Isak's new contract last summer. 

Alexander Isak

The news agency said that at the time of the contract renewal the club promised Isak, 22, that they would listen to offers "from big clubs in Europe" this summer even if they fell below the clause.

Liverpool, the report claims, are long-time admirers, adding that the Reds' recruitment team have been "advised" to pursue "his hiring". (Although it is unclear what exactly the report means by this).

Despite Isak also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United, Liverpool are frontrunners in the race for his signature Noticias de Gipuzkoa said. Isak is reportedly on Barcelona's radar too.

The Spaniard has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and assisting three.

Isak has four years left on his current deal, which expires on 30 June 2026.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa speculates that a potential move for Isak could be part of a contingency plan in the event that either (or both) Sadio Mane or Mohammed Salah depart Liverpool this summer. The Senegalese and Egyptian's futures are uncertain, with both men having just one year left on their respective contracts.

