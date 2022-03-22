Report: Liverpool 'See' Ligue 1 Star As Long Term Jordan Henderson Replacement

Jordan Henderson has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks, with several Liverpool fans claiming that he may not be good enough to represent the Reds.

According to a report in FOOT Mercato, Liverpool fans may not have to wait much longer for a replacement for the captain, with the Reds supposedly looking at Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The outlet claim that Jurgen Klopp see's the 22-year-old Frenchman as an ideal candidate for a long-term successor for Jordan Henderson and James Milner at Anfield.

Liverpool aren't the only top side interested in Tchouameni though, with Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid all also being linked with the midfielder.

Monaco are currently believed to want £42 million for Tchouameni, a deal that could prove to be a bargain should any move materialize.

Author Verdict

As time goes on, more and more links to Tchouameni seem to be surfacing.

Should things develop it looks as if this summer would be the perfect time to swoop for the midfielder, so it could be a good time to keep your eyes on how he does in France.

