Report: Liverpool Set To Complete First Signing Of The Summer Transfer Window

Liverpool are set to complete their first signing of the summer after taking advantage of a Brexit loophole.

With Mohamed Salah's contract situation up in the air, this looks set to be a very busy summer for Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool have three options moving forward for the Egyptian man; agree to a contract extension, sell Salah this summer, let him walk on a free transfer next year.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah goes past Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Anfield, Liverpool.

No matter what happens, Jurgen Klopp's side will need to bring in several reinforcements as the team is rapidly aging. 

This is what makes Liverpool's latest transfer rumour so exciting. 

Liverpool To Complete First Summer Signing

Trent Kone-Doherty

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Liverpool look set to complete their first signing of the summer.

The report claims that it is anticipated that the Merseyside club will complete the pre-contract signing of Trent Kone-Doherty from Derry City.

The 15-year-old looked set to join Scottish giants Celtic until Liverpool swooped in for him.

Previously, this deal would not be able to happen. However, due to a loophole as a result of Brexit, Kone-Doherty is eligible to move abroad before turning 18.

The right-footed attacker plays on both attacking flanks and has been involved in the Republic of Ireland's U-16 and U-17 squads.

Derry City will receive a "six-figure sum" as compensation for Kone-Doherty's transfer.

