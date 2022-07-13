Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Set To Send Forgotten Man Out On Loan

According to a report from Alan Nixon's Patreon, Liverpool are preparing a deal that will see defender Ben Davies leave Anfield on loan once again this season.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be the team preparing a bid to see Davies join them for the 2022/23 campaign, with the Rovers keen on making the deal happen.

The centre-back has been left out of the Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour, which could mean they are keen to see the Englishman leave the club this summer.

Ben Davies

Davies joined the Reds from Preston North End in January of 2021, however, the defender has never made a Premier League appearance for the club.

Having failed to make a claim for a starting birth at Anfield, Davies spent last season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United, where he scored a late winner for the Blades against Blackburn.

Davies has been linked with a move away from the club ever since he arrived, having not been able to claim the place of Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, or Ozan Kabak during his six months at Anfield.

Having arrived for just £500,000 with an additional £1.1 million in add-ons, Liverpool could make a healthy profit on the defender should any potential loan turn permanent in a year's time.

