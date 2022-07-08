Skip to main content

Liverpool Set To Swoop For Juventus Duo

According to reports, Liverpool are keen to bring in more reinforcements this summer. 

The Reds have already secured deals for Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Jurgen Klopp's side appear well equipped both in defence and attack, but one position where fans are hopeful of some fresh faces is in midfield.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are all nearing the end of their careers, and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had a tendency to struggle with injuries over recent seasons.

According to multiple reports over the last few weeks, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Jude Bellingham, along with numerous other clubs in Europe.

However, more recently, Klopp's side have been linked two Juventus stars, including French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As per the Liverpool Echo, via Paisley Gates, Klopp is eager to add Rabiot, as well as Matthijs de Ligt to his squad for next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot, in action for France

The French midfielder had been rumoured to be included in a swap deal including Roberto Firmino last month, who's contract on Merseyside expires in 12 months time.

The 27-year-old played 32 Serie A matches for the old lady last campaign, and made two assts.

The links with Dutch defender de Ligt come as more of a surprise. The Reds have the linkes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as cover at centre half, as well as some promising youngsters in Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Over recent days, it has been rumoured that Gomez is close to agreeing a new deal on Merseyside, which may put any chance of Klopp making a move for de Ligt to bed.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session
News

'It Was His Obsession' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Pep Lijnders Book

By Joe Dixonjust now
Joe Gomez Patson Daka
Articles

'Best English CB By A Mile' - Twitter Reacts To News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrewjust now
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Quotes

Joe Gomez Delighted By Signing A New Deal At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

'Moneyball At It's Finest' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Neco Williams Will Join Nottingham Forest

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Thiago Villarreal
Quotes

'An Absolute Nightmare To Play Against' - Former Liverpool Player On Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Renato Sanches
Transfers

Liverpool Midfield Target On The Verge Of Joining AC Milan In £8.5m Deal

By Owen Cummings11 hours ago
imago1011323967h
Quotes

Pundit: 'This Lad is a Talent' on Liverpool's New Addition Fabio Carvalho

By Alex Caddick12 hours ago
IMAGO / Action Plus
Quotes

Rhys Williams Looking To Impress Jurgen Klopp In Liverpool's Pre-Season Tour Of Asia

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago