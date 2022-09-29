Liverpool Showing Interest In 'New Mohamed Salah'

Liverpool are showing interest in bringing in winger Ibrahim Adel, the man dubbed the 'new Mohamed Salah'.

The 21-year-old currently plays for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League. He has made 36 appearances and scored 11 goals since 2019.

Adel has four caps for the Egypt national team after first being called up last year to the country's international setup. He was a part of the squad that finished runners-up in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The forward played with Egypt at youth level as well.

90min understands that Liverpool are are taking a keen interest in Adel, however, they will not have a free run at bringing him in, as they face competition from other Premier League teams for his signature.

Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are amongst the clubs who have watched him recently.

The news was also posted on Twitter by journalist Graeme Bailey.

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation since he made the move to the Reds in 2017, scoring 160 goals in only 263 games. If Adel can replicate even half of what he has managed in his Anfield tenure, then the deal will be more than worth it.

A potential move in January is on the cards for Jurgen Klopp's side, despite Pyramids rewarding their No.30 with a new long-term deal.

