Report: Liverpool Stick Price Tag On Neco Williams

Despite Neco Williams' recent impressive performances in a Welsh shirt, Liverpool have set an amount for other teams to meet to gain his services.

Williams has always been Liverpool's second choice right-back due to the brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Due to this, game time has been like gold dust for the 21-year-old.

The Wrexham-born man spent the second half of last season out on loan for Fulham in the Championship, where he racked up 14 appearances - he massively impressed in doing so.

The fee the club have reportedly set their sights on for Neco is £15m, which does seem a little cheap for a versatile full-back who's only getting better with experience. It seems somewhat foolish to even contemplate selling him at that price...

Another successful loan spell for him next season, and teams could be forking up double that.

Although it doesn't look like Neco will be a regular for the Reds anytime soon, he impressed when playing in the EFL Cup against Preston North End back in October.

A return back to West London with Fulham could be on the cards, with Leeds, Southampton, and Aston Villa all having shown interest as well.

Jurgen Klopp won't be in any rush to offload Neco, but the Welshman could be used in order to fund some transfers in other key positions. Having a player of Neco's quality is only a positive, and if he does stay, he will be great to have for competition in the squad.

