Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Stick Price Tag On Neco Williams

Despite Neco Williams' recent impressive performances in a Welsh shirt, Liverpool have set an amount for other teams to meet to gain his services.

Williams has always been Liverpool's second choice right-back due to the brilliance of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Due to this, game time has been like gold dust for the 21-year-old.

The Wrexham-born man spent the second half of last season out on loan for Fulham in the Championship, where he racked up 14 appearances - he massively impressed in doing so.

Neco Williams

The fee the club have reportedly set their sights on for Neco is £15m, which does seem a little cheap for a versatile full-back who's only getting better with experience. It seems somewhat foolish to even contemplate selling him at that price...

Another successful loan spell for him next season, and teams could be forking up double that. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The news comes via Liverpool Echo News.

Although it doesn't look like Neco will be a regular for the Reds anytime soon, he impressed when playing in the EFL Cup against Preston North End back in October.

A return back to West London with Fulham could be on the cards, with Leeds, Southampton, and Aston Villa all having shown interest as well.

Jurgen Klopp won't be in any rush to offload Neco, but the Welshman could be used in order to fund some transfers in other key positions. Having a player of Neco's quality is only a positive, and if he does stay, he will be great to have for competition in the squad.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Conor Bradley
News

Report: Young Liverpool And Northern Ireland Defender On His Progression

By Joe Dixon15 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez - Reliable Liverpool Sources Confirm Interest & Intent To Smash Transfer Record To Get Him

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker 'Intends' To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

Liverpool To Break Transfer Record According To Former Chelsea And Marseille Forward

By Damon Carr13 hours ago