Report: Liverpool Submit Transfer Bid For Aurelien Tchouameni | Klopp's Side Lead The Race
Liverpool are still in the running for the quadruple despite their recent draw to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
One supporter pointed out that there is the potential for a playoff between Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.
With the two sides so close together in quality, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp know that they must bring in additional quality this summer.
Both sides appear to be doing exactly that with Manchester City on the cusp of signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool now leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.
Liverpool Submit Transfer Offer For Tchouameni
Transfer insider Ekrem Konur who writes for Calcio In Pillole and Fichajes has revealed that Liverpool are leading the race for the French midfielder.
Konur claims Liverpool have increased their original bid of £30m in an effort to get the deal over the line.
The report goes on to say that Tchouameni would sign a contract with Liverpool through 2027.
