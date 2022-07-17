Liverpool: Summer Transfer Business So Far Including Transfer Fees Paid & Received - Reported Ben Davies Move To Rangers Could Reduce Net Spend Further
It's been a busy summer transfer window for Liverpool so far in comparison to previous years with a number of players joining the club and some exiting after years of service.
The big money move of the window was the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a fee that could surpass the £75million paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
With Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay also added early in the window, Liverpool have spent the last few weeks trimming the squad and recovering some of the outlay on the three new signings.
Reports on Sunday suggest that the Anfield hierarchy have now agreed on a deal for £4million with Rangers for the transfer of defender Ben Davies.
Assuming the transfer is confirmed, it will represent more smart business from Liverpool who will have more than doubled their money on the 26-year-old and also reduced their net spend for the summer to a figure of just over £10million.
Here are the details of the key incomings and outgoings broken down with transfer fees.
Incomings
Fabio Carvalho £5.31million
Read More
Darwin Nunez £67.5million
Calvin Ramsay £4.41million
Total £77.22million
Outgoings
Divock Origi FREE
Sadio Mane £28.8million
Takumi Minamino £13.5million
Neco Williams £18million
Total £60.3million
Net Spend £16.92million
All transfer values sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.
There are still seven weeks left of the transfer window - do you think there will be more business Reds fans? Let us know your thoughts on our social media channels.
