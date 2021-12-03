Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Report: Liverpool Have Directly Asked About Signing FC Porto's Luis Diaz

Author:

Liverpool seem to be taking the first steps to acquiring the signature of FC Porto talisman Luis Diaz.

Since the summer transfer window ended, Liverpool have been linked with FC Porto's and Colombian national team superstar Luis Diaz.

Diaz was joint top goalscorer in the Copa America 2021 with Colombia and was only equalled by Lionel Messi.

Luis Diaz

This season with Porto, Diaz is also the top goalscorer in the Primeira Liga with 10 goals.

The 24-year-old is set to be a superstar and with the Reds drawing Porto in the Champions League group stage, it was a great opportunity to see him in the flesh.

Despite Liverpool comfortably beating the Portuguese side twice, Luis Diaz was by far the most impressive player for the Dragões.

Due to these impressive displays, recent reports have claimed the Jurgen Klopp is ready to make a move for the Colombian international.

Pipe Sierra, a reliable journalist when it comes to Colombian players, has claimed that Liverpool have 'directly' asked about signing Diaz.

He also claims that despite Diaz having an €80million release clause with Porto, if a €50million offer comes in then Porto would sit down and negotiate the sale of Diaz.

This rumour just won't go away and with more reliable sources coming out each day claiming the Reds are interested then there could be something in it.

Report: Liverpool Have Directly Asked About Signing FC Porto's Luis Diaz

