November 15, 2021
Liverpool Target Florian Neuhaus 'Frustrated' At Borussia Monchengladbach

Author:

Florian Neuhaus has voiced his discontent at his playing time at Borussia Monchengladbach after a summer of Liverpool pursuit, according to reports.

The German midfielder was subject of interest for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team, who identified him as a potential void filler for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Florian Neuhaus

He's only started five matches since the arrival of former Young Boys boss Adi Hutter, spending two games as an unused substitute - after missing just one match last season under Marco Rose.

Neuhaus got 12 goal involvements last season and has earned eight caps for his national team.

Maybe I would have liked more support from the club. But that’s wishful thinking in professional football," Neuhaus told Westdeutsche Zeitung.

Read More

Sporting Director Max Eberl doesn't believe the issue is a big one for the German side, and will consult Neuhaus on his return from German national duty.

Flo gets all the backing from us, just like all the other players,” Eberl said. “Nobody is preferred. One thing is clear: The Borussia Monchengladbach club is above all else.

“It’s not a big issue for me. Something can slip out of the emotion. Perhaps Flo felt something at one point or another, wished for a different course. That’s legitimate.

“We’ll talk to Florian Neuhaus in peace when he comes back from the national team. As we always do, we will deal with it in a very matter-of-fact way.”

Should Liverpool capitalise on an unhappy Neuhaus in January?

