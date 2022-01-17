Liverpool handed transfer boost with target Jonathan David set to be available in the summer

Liverpool transfer target Jonathan David is set to be available in the summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The news comes after his agent confirmed this would be his last season playing for the French champions, despite only joining them in the summer of 2020.

The Canadian striker, currently at French side Lille, has been linked to the Reds since his days playing in Belgium, impressing fans with his energy and high work rate.

David has gone from strength to strength at Lille, scoring 12 goals in 20 games this season, an impressive record for someone who is still just 22-years-old.

Liverpool aren't the only team linked with David, with Arsenal also said to be keen on the youngster to replace the out-of-favor Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

David would be an ideal candidate to help refresh the front line at Anfield.

Sadio Mane looks like he'll be the next man to be replaced in the front line so Jota could move to the left leaving the center spot for David to take over.

The Canadian would likely come in initially as a rotation option, however with impressive performances, he could easily force his way into the starting spot.

