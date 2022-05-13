Skip to main content
Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

Jude Bellingham has been speaking about his immediate future at Borussia Dortmund in a recent press conference amid interest from Liverpool.

The talented 18-year-old has been a stand-out performer in the Bundesliga this season and it is highly anticipated that at some point in the future he will return to England to play in the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham

As reported by Inside Futbol however, the midfielder appears to have ended any speculation over his immediate future by stating he will continue next season in Germany.

“The only future I am thinking about is the next game with Dortmund.

“And I will be here next season.

“I am ready.”

It was always unlikely that Dortmund would be prepared to lose Bellingham in the same summer that Erling Haaland moved on.

With the Norwegian heading to Manchester City, it seems far more realistic that Bellingham will head to the Premier League in the summer of 2023 and Liverpool will be one of a number of clubs vying for his signature.

