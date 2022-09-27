Mykhaylo Mudryk as described by former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto De Zerbi is "undoubtedly one of the most exciting prospects in European football right now.”

At the young age of 21 years old, the winger has already been dubbed the 'Ukrainian Neymar'. At only five foot seven he cuts a fairly diminutive figure but he is deceptively strong and extremely quick. Add to this a rocket of a left foot and the ability to dribble past defenders and he is close to the finished article.

He dazzled recently in the Champions League scoring twice in as many games.

Not surprisingly he has already been linked to some big-name Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton and Brentford as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid. Currently valued at around €50 million he would provide excellent value for anyone concerned.

It was encouraging then to see him saying yesterday in The Times when asked about a possible move to the Premier League.

"Yes, yes it is possible. The Premier League is the best league in the world and everyone wants to play in this league."

Just where he would fit in with Liverpool is not clear as the current winger positions are held by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz and both are considered must starts for the team.

Salah especially is not getting any younger and Mudryk would make for a more than capable replacement. Whether he would welcome the prospect of playing behind Salah and Diaz remains to be seen.

