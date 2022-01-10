Liverpool Target & West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen Using Mohamed Salah As Inspiration To Fuel His England Ambitions

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he continues to impress for West Ham this season and work towards an England call up.

The 25 year old was on target again yesterday as he scored the Hammers second in the 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Leeds United.

'Mo Salah Is The Perfect Example'

Since the summer, Bowen has been regularly linked with the Reds and he admitted that he is using Liverpool's very own right winger as his inspiration.

Bowen who has scored six goals and registered nine assists during this campaign told the Evening Standard he looks up to Salah as one of the best who plays in his position and tries to learn from him.

"I think Mo Salah is the perfect example.

"The goals he scores and assists he gets, the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool.

"He is definitely one that I look at and I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment. As a player you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them."

England Aspirations

As for England, Bowen admitted it would be his 'ultimate dream' but all he can do is continue his impressive form

"That is out of my hands, my job is to deliver on the pitch and show what I am about. That is all I can do, keep putting in the performances and the end product.

"If it happens then it happens, if it doesn't it doesn't. I can only control what I am doing. It is not on my mind, the more you think about these situations which are not in your control, the more it plays on your mind and affects you"

Author Verdict

There is no doubt the signing from Hull City has been a revelation since he joined West Ham in January 2020.

A call up for England will only further his reputation and will be fully deserved based on his current form.

It is also possible based on reports that he may actually end up teaming up alongside Egyptian Salah in a Liverpool shirt but it is unlikely West Ham will want to part with their asset until the summer at the very earliest.

