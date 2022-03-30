Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Targeting Erling Haaland To Replace Mohamed Salah

Reports out of Spain claim that Liverpool are eyeing up Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to replace Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian leaves this summer.

It is not often that two Liverpool teammates face each other. 

Yesterday, however, was the second time that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were forced to play in a massive match.

In early February, the Liverpool duo were pitted against each other in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadio Mane AFCON

Senegal went on to win 4-2 on penalties.

Fast forward and the two met again in a World Cup Qualifier Playoff match.

Win and you go to the World Cup. Lose and you have to watch from your couch.

In what is both good and bad news, Sadio Mane and Senegal advanced to the World Cup while Mohamed Salah's Egypt were eliminated from the competition.

Mohamed Salah's performances have suffered since his AFCON final loss and many are worried that his form will continue as a result of his second consecutive loss to Senegal.

With Salah's uncertain contract situation and diminishing form, Liverpool are said to be looking at possible replacements.

Erling Haaland To Replace Salah At Liverpool?

Erling Haaland
Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Liverpool are interested in Erling Haaland if Mohamed Salah exits the club.

It seems that Liverpool are just the latest side to join the race for Haaland alongside Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Age: 21

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 23

Goals this season: 23

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £135.00million

This would be an interesting transfer as Haaland is not a like-for-like replacement of Salah.

However, Haaland would be a direct replacement for the Egyptian's goals.

In 36 total appearances for Liverpool this season, Salah has just five more goals (28) than Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke commented on Haaland's impending transfer.

Erling Haaland? We know still nothing from player side. But we know that we won't be able to keep up financially if Manchester City comes."

Hans-Joachim Watzke on Erling Haaland's transfer

If Liverpool intend on making a transfer move for the Norwegian forward, they will certainly have to break their transfer record.

sipa_35835357
