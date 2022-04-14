Report: Liverpool Targeting Exciting RB Salzburg Midfielder To Rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's Midfield
News broke today that Liverpool are holding talks with Karim Adeyemi over a potential summer transfer.
It was thought that he was destined for Borussia Dortmund but it seems that the deal is in jeopardy, with Liverpool looking to pounce.
According to reports, Liverpool are still in the picture to sign the German international despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.
Now, new reports have linked Liverpool with a second Red Bull Salzburg player.
German outlet Sport Bild have reported that Liverpool are contemplating a summer move for the Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder.
The report states that the Sporting Director-in waiting, Julian Ward, is working on rejuvenating the squad and intends to start with the midfield.
Sport Bild has labeled the 19-year-old as Julian Ward's "first big challenge".
Luka Sucic
Age: 19
Club: RB Salzburg
Position: Central Midfield
Appearances this season: 37
Goals this season: 7
Assists this season: 3
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
The 19-year-old has 37 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga side this season.
Eight of those appearances have come from the Champions League where he scored a goal in Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.
With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, look for Julian Ward to ramp up his interest in both Luka Sucic and Karim Adeyemi.
