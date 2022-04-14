Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Targeting Exciting RB Salzburg Midfielder To Rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's Midfield

Liverpool are plotting a double transfer swoop for RB Salzburg players with Luka Sucic the latest name to be linked with a move to the Premier League side.

News broke today that Liverpool are holding talks with Karim Adeyemi over a potential summer transfer.

It was thought that he was destined for Borussia Dortmund but it seems that the deal is in jeopardy, with Liverpool looking to pounce.

Karim Adeyemi

According to reports, Liverpool are still in the picture to sign the German international despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Now, new reports have linked Liverpool with a second Red Bull Salzburg player.

Luka Sucic

German outlet Sport Bild have reported that Liverpool are contemplating a summer move for the Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report states that the Sporting Director-in waiting, Julian Ward, is working on rejuvenating the squad and intends to start with the midfield.

Sport Bild has labeled the 19-year-old as Julian Ward's "first big challenge".

Luka Sucic

Luka Sucic

Age: 19

Club: RB Salzburg

Position: Central Midfield

Appearances this season: 37

Goals this season: 7

Assists this season: 3

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

The 19-year-old has 37 appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga side this season.

Eight of those appearances have come from the Champions League where he scored a goal in Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

With the summer transfer window rapidly approaching, look for Julian Ward to ramp up his interest in both Luka Sucic and Karim Adeyemi.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Five Things We Learned | The Missing Midfield Link, The Future With Ibrahima Konaté...

By Drew Alexander Ross1 hour ago
FA Cup Trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup Semi-Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid In Advanced Talks To Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Aurélien Tchouameni

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'What A Player This Guy Is' - Former Red On Possible Liverpool Pursuit Of Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
The Academy
News

Liverpool Suffer Title Race Blow As Manchester City Seize Advantage

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Premier League
News

Official: Jurgen Klopp Requests For Premier League Match Against Newcastle United To Be Rearranged To Help Champions League Push

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery
Quotes

'Tough, Tough, Tough' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Champions League Semi-Final Opponents Villarreal

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Karim Adeyemi From Red Bull Salzburg

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago