December 6, 2021
Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Impact Player' Adama Traore In January From Wolves

Author:

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Wolves speed merchant and Spanish international Adama Traore in January.

Traore was in action for Wolves against Jurgen Klopp's team on Saturday when a 94th minute winner from Divock Origi gave the Reds the three points.

Adama Traore

'I Think That Deal Will Happen'

Former England international Kevin Phillips was speaking to Football Insider when he claimed that he thinks its a distinct possibility that the 25 year old will swap Molineux for Anfield when the transfer window re-opens.

“I think that deal will happen.

“Traore would jump at the chance to join Liverpool. You do not turn that opportunity down, even if you are going to sit on the bench a little bit. Traore has been at Wolves a while now."

Good Deal All Round

The 48 year old also went on to say that whilst the player can be frustrating at times, a fee of around £20million would be good for all parties.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, £20million is a good price for player who can hurt teams from the bench. He is what he is though, he can also frustrate the hell out of you.

“As an impact player I think he’d be a good signing though. I think for £20million it is a good deal all round.”

