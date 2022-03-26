A former Leeds United player has tipped Liverpool to make a move for a current Premier League striker to replace Divock Origi who looks to be on the move at the end of the season.

The Belgian international looks like he will leave Merseyside when his contract expires with a transfer to AC Milan reported to be close.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he thinks Watford’s Ismaila Sarr would be a perfect signing for Liverpool.

“I’ve watched him on many, many occasions. He is a standout for Watford.

“He’s one that brings energy, he’s very good on the ball, he’s quick. He’d be great across that front three as well, just like Jota.”

Whelan explained he sees the Senegal international as someone who could fit straight in and offer similar options to Origi.

“There’s no doubt Liverpool do their due diligence very, very well. Look at Jota, they don’t just go out there and buy willy nilly players for the sake of it.

“They buy players that can fit straight into their system very quickly. They fit the expectations from Jurgen Klopp and the style Liverpool show on the field.

IMAGO / Colorsport

“Divock Origi played on the left and right-hand side at times. They could utilise Sarr the same. He would be a younger and fresher face in the squad.”

