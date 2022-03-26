Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Standout' Premier League Striker As Divock Origi Replacement

A former Leeds United player has tipped Liverpool to make a move for a current Premier League striker to replace Divock Origi who looks to be on the move at the end of the season.

The Belgian international looks like he will leave Merseyside when his contract expires with a transfer to AC Milan reported to be close.

Divock Origi

Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he thinks Watford’s Ismaila Sarr would be a perfect signing for Liverpool.

“I’ve watched him on many, many occasions. He is a standout for Watford.

“He’s one that brings energy, he’s very good on the ball, he’s quick. He’d be great across that front three as well, just like Jota.”

Whelan explained he sees the Senegal international as someone who could fit straight in and offer similar options to Origi.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“There’s no doubt Liverpool do their due diligence very, very well. Look at Jota, they don’t just go out there and buy willy nilly players for the sake of it.

“They buy players that can fit straight into their system very quickly. They fit the expectations from Jurgen Klopp and the style Liverpool show on the field.

Ismaila Sarr

“Divock Origi played on the left and right-hand side at times. They could utilise Sarr the same. He would be a younger and fresher face in the squad.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Given Huge Transfer Boost For Barcelona Superstar

By Damon Carr12 minutes ago
Andreas Schjelderup
Quotes

'It Hurt' - NXGN 2022 Wonderkid On How It Felt Rejecting Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Could Prove Too Pricey For Barcelona, As Liverpool Hopeful Of Egyptian Dropping Wage Demands

By Sam Patterson3 hours ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk
News

International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Articles

'At Least He Gets A Quadruple Before He Goes' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool's Divock Origi Is Close To AC Milan Transfer

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: 'Huge' FSG Update On Mohamed Salah's Future With Liverpool Following Links To Juventus

By Damon Carr6 hours ago