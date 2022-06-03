Skip to main content
Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Well-Renowned Striker' If Sadio Mane Departs To Bayern Munich

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Liverpool will sign a 'well-renowned striker' should Sadio Mane depart this summer.

Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham

Rumours regarding the future of the Senegalese started before the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and have heightened since the match in Paris.

There has been no comment from the 30-year-old or his representatives regarding his future but it seems likely he could move on with Bayern Munich tipped as a possible destination.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish admitted the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January will have lessened the blow of losing Mane should he depart.

“You’ve still got Diaz, who’s looking like a young replacement.

“He looks absolutely brilliant. In some of the games he looked even better than the others on a given day."

Luis Diaz

Despite the promise that Diaz has shown, McLeish still thinks Liverpool will look to replace Mane with a proven goalscorer.

“He’s still got to do what Mane does and do it for a whole season. I would think they will be looking at someone more experienced. A world-renowned name at their level.

“It won’t be an up and coming player they need if Mane goes. They certainly need one of the world-renowned strikers right now."

Liverpool fans have already reacted on Twitter suggesting a whole number of possible replacements for their outstanding number 10 HERE.

