Report: Liverpool To Announce Darwin Nunez 'Soon' | Transfer Agreement With Benfica Reached Thursday

Liverpool look set to announce the arrival of Darwin Nunez 'soon' after it was announced that he will miss Uruguay's international friendly against Panama on Saturday.

Liverpool Football club rarely spend big in the transfer window. This is why many are surprised that Jurgen Klopp's side are closing in on the signing of Darwin Nunez.

According to several reports, the Anfield side have agreed to a financial package of €80m plus an additional €15-20million in bonuses.

Darwin Nunez

If bonuses are met, this would be Liverpool's most expensive transfer ever, surpassing Virgil van Dijk's 2018 move.

The Uruguayan forward will join Liverpool on a five-year contract that will see him earn a reported €6million per year (approx €115k per week).

With the transfer almost complete, news broke that Nunez will miss Uruguay's match against Panama on Saturday as he is travelling to Merseyside to complete his transfer.

Although some might be disappointed that they will not get to watch him play on Saturday, an announcement will surely make up for that.

If it wasn't very clear before, Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias have reported that Liverpool will announce the signing of Darwin Nunez 'soon'

After several days and numerous sources reporting on the deal, it seems that an official announcement is only a matter of time.

Start tracking planes because Nunez is headed for Liverpool.

