Liverpool To Battle Arsenal And Newcastle United Among Other Clubs For ‘One Of’ Europe’s Best Talents

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign highly talented defender ahead of Arsenal and Newcastle.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Next year is set to be a busy one when it comes to the transfer market for the Reds. Although the happenings behind the scenes at the club are unknown, a squad overhaul in the window is very much needed whoever is in charge.

With just over two weeks until the January transfer window begins, reports and rumours are now in overdrive.

Enzo Fernandez

World Cup stars Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez, and Sofyan Amrabat have all been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, but it is not just the midfield that will be targeted by the Reds.

Injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota could force Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team into Winter deanor. However, it is neither the midfield or attack that are being addressed in a recent report, it is the defence.

According to Spanish publication, AS Diaro, Liverpool are amongst several other Premier League clubs interested in signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The Reds will face competition for the defender, who is described as 'one of the European football's biggest promises at the moment,' from Arsenal, Newcastle, Wolves, Leeds, Everton, Brentford, Southampton, and Fulham. 

Ivan Fresneda

Calvin Ramsey was brought in the summer to cover Trent Alexander-Arnold, unfortunately, the Scotsman has been hit with injuries and setbacks ever since his transfer from Aberdeen.

How many players are Liverpool likely to bring in next year over both windows and does a change in onwership change everything?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

