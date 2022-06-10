Skip to main content
Liverpool Could Beat Chelsea To Huge England Star Once Sadio Mane Leaves For Bayern Munich

Chelsea could face competition in Liverpool for an England star, as The Reds look to replace Sadio Mane. Once the Senegalese forward finally gets his move to Bayern Munich, one pundit believes Jurgen Klopp will turn his attention to The Blue's target. 

A new era is about to begin for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, with Luis Diaz being joined by Darwin Nunez in what seems to be a new firing front three. 

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are yet to decide on their futures, but Sadio Mane has almost come to the end of his sensational Liverpool career. With the possibility of losing both Taki Minamino and Divock Origi, The Reds could well look into bringing in another forward. 

England

One player that has been linked to a move back to Anfield is Manchester City’s, Raheem Sterling. The former Liverpool academy star left for the blue side of Manchester before the arrival of Jurgen Klopp but has stated he would’ve loved to have played under him. 

According to Trevor Sinclair, via talkSPORT, Liverpool would be open to a move for the England forward, who is also a target for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea. 

"I think they’d have him. I think Liverpool fans would have him back because they’ve seen what he’s won at Manchester City and the way that he’s conducted himself.

Raheem Sterling

"Obviously it was not the greatest way to leave the football club and there was a lot of animosity between the club, the fans, and Raheem. But whether Raheem goes back there?

“He might be a little bit scared by the way he was treated when he left. But I think Liverpool would have him."

Would Raheem Sterling be welcomed back to Anfield with welcoming arms?

