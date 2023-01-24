Liverpool to CASH IN on Mohammed Salah?

Mohammed Salah has spearheaded Liverpool's success in recent years, winning all there is to offer in English football as well as becoming the side's highest-paid player in history this summer.

The Egyptian has returned 173 goals and 69 assists in 283 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side since his €42million transfer from Italian side AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window.

In the five and a half years since his transfer, Salah has established himself as one of the all-time greats to represent Liverpool, with the winger currently sitting seventh on the club's all-time goal-scoring list, just ten behind Robbie Fowler and 13 behind Steven Gerrard.

However, as reported by CalcioMercaToWeb via Anfield Edition Liverpool could be set to cash in on the Egyptian for as little as £70million with the site reporting that manager Jurgen Klopp is concerned with his downturn in form, with PSG favourites to land the Egyptian International.

Salah has failed to register a shot on target in his last three premier league appearances. However, the Egyptian still has a return of 17 goals and six assists in 29 appearances this season for a side that has struggled for form all season.

The likelihood of Mo Salah leaving I would say is slim, the report stating that Klopp is worried about his decline wouldn't be something I would read into too much. A dip in form isn't something new for the Egyptian, we have seen his form dip many times but history will show it does not last long, and when form returns, the winger is clinical again.

Many would say the side is in a period of rebuild currently, however, this is more centred on the midfield area of the side. Also with the Egyptian signing a new lucrative deal this summer, it is highly unlikely we will see the winger walk away from the side this summer, especially for as little as £70million, a replacement of Salah's quality would cost far more than this.

