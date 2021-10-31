Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

According to recent reports from Italy, Liverpool are set to compete with Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Aurelien Tchouameni's signature.

With Naby Keita picking up an injury against Brighton, it has highlighted even more how light Liverpool are in the midfield department.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Despite it being our most depth filled position at the start of the season, injuries to the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott and James Milner haven't helped.

The fact that Liverpool failed to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who left for PSG, doesn't help the current situation either.

Liverpool interested in Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Names like Jude Bellingham and Ryan Gravenberch have all been linked with a move to Anfield recently.

One player that Liverpool fans would love to see play for Jurgen Klopp's side is Monaco's wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old has already been capped five times by France and he's one of the upcoming stars of the next generation.

According to Tuttosport, Liverpool are in with a chance of signing the French international.

However, they will face competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Including Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea.

TuttoSport also claim that Juve are plotting to make a move ‘between January and June’.

