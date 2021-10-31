Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

    Author:

    According to recent reports from Italy, Liverpool are set to compete with Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Aurelien Tchouameni's signature.

    With Naby Keita picking up an injury against Brighton, it has highlighted even more how light Liverpool are in the midfield department.

    Aurelien Tchouameni

    Despite it being our most depth filled position at the start of the season, injuries to the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott and James Milner haven't helped.

    The fact that Liverpool failed to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who left for PSG, doesn't help the current situation either.

    Liverpool interested in Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    Names like Jude Bellingham and Ryan Gravenberch have all been linked with a move to Anfield recently.

    One player that Liverpool fans would love to see play for Jurgen Klopp's side is Monaco's wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni.

    Read More

    The 21-year-old has already been capped five times by France and he's one of the upcoming stars of the next generation.

    According to Tuttosport, Liverpool are in with a chance of signing the French international.

    However, they will face competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Including Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea.

    TuttoSport also claim that Juve are plotting to make a move ‘between January and June’.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Aurelien Tchouameni
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool to Battle With Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

    2 minutes ago
    Naby Keita
    News

    Jurgen Klopp Confirms Naby Keita Will Mostly Likely Miss Liverpool's Champions League Game Against Atletico Madrid

    1 hour ago
    Pedro Goncalves
    Transfers

    Sporting Lisbon Have Named Their Price For Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves

    1 hour ago
    Luka Jovic
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Join Transfer Race For Real Madrid Striker Luka Jovic

    1 hour ago
    coman
    News

    Liverpool News And Transfer Rumours Live Updates - Kingsley Coman, Aurélien Tchouameni, Pedro Goncalves

    1 minute ago
    Mohamed Salah Marc Cucurella
    Match Coverage

    Brighton's Official Twitter Account Pokes Fun At Liverpool And Mohamed Salah

    2 hours ago
    Adam Lallana
    Match Coverage

    Adam Lallana Posts Instagram Message To Thank Liverpool Fans After Brighton Draw

    3 hours ago
    Harvey Barnes
    Transfers

    Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool See Leicester City's Harvey Barnes As A Long Term Replacement For Sadio Mane

    3 hours ago