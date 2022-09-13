Liverpool To Fight Arsenal And AC Milan For Real Madrid Midfielder Marco Asensio

Calciomercato.com is reporting today that Marco Asensio Willemsen, a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Spain national team will be a primary target for Liverpool this coming January Transfer Window.

Currently valued at around €44 million, the 26-year-old is nicknamed "The Golden Boy" and would provide a much-needed boost to a current problem area of the pitch.

Liverpool will be competing with Arsenal as Michel Arteta is said to be huge fan of the Spanish International.

They would also need to stave off interest from AC Milan as the logical next step for the 26-year-old would be to remain in his home country Spain.

It is not clear where Asensio would prefer to go but it is reported that Real Madrid would prefer to part ways in January rather than to let him leave on a free transfer.

The Spaniard has struggled to find playing time this season and has been a fixture on the bench.

He has expressed his desire to get more playing time so a move away from the La Casa Blanca is expected to happen soon.

As is typical Liverpool are keeping their cards close to their chest and have not confirmed the alleged interest yet.

