Skip to main content
Liverpool To Fight Arsenal And AC Milan For Real Madrid Midfielder Marco Asensio

IMAGO / Legitkuva

Liverpool To Fight Arsenal And AC Milan For Real Madrid Midfielder Marco Asensio

An Italian news source is reporting today that Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid's Attacking Midfielder Marco Asensio and will compete with AC Milan and Arsenal for his signature this January.

Calciomercato.com is reporting today that Marco Asensio Willemsen, a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Spain national team will be a primary target for Liverpool this coming January Transfer Window.

Currently valued at around €44 million, the 26-year-old is nicknamed "The Golden Boy" and would provide a much-needed boost to a current problem area of the pitch.

Marco Asensio

Liverpool will be competing with Arsenal as Michel Arteta is said to be huge fan of the Spanish International.

They would also need to stave off interest from AC Milan as the logical next step for the 26-year-old would be to remain in his home country Spain.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is not clear where Asensio would prefer to go but it is reported that Real Madrid would prefer to part ways in January rather than to let him leave on a free transfer. 

The Spaniard has struggled to find playing time this season and has been a fixture on the bench. 

Liverpool Real Madrid

He has expressed his desire to get more playing time so a move away from the La Casa Blanca is expected to happen soon.

As is typical Liverpool are keeping their cards close to their chest and have not confirmed the alleged interest yet.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Konrad Laimer Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Tried 'Impossible' Transfer For Bundesliga Midfield Star

By Matt Thielen
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax Confirmed Team News | Klopp Makes Four Changes From Napoli Defeat

By Neil Andrew
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Articles

Report: Joe Gomez To Be Dropped In Champions League Match Against Ajax

By Sam Jones
Liverpool Oakley Cannonier
Match Coverage

Liverpool U19s 4-0 Ajax U19s | Cannonier Fires Hattrick For Reds Youngsters

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Liverpool Offer Could Tempt Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo - Pundit

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Liverpool Have Not Kept Pace' - Pundit Critical Of Lack Of Summer Transfer Activity

By Neil Andrew