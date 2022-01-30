Report: Liverpool To Sign Another Fulham Youngster

Liverpool FC are ending this winter transfer window in style. Are The Reds once again going back to the Craven Cottage well?

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are quickly working to sign 19-year-old starlet Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Carvalho is in the final months of his contract at Fulham FC and Liverpool are trying to sign him now before other clubs have a chance at his signature in the summer.

Fabio Carvalho IMAGO / Focus Images

Carvalho, an England youth international, is currently a week in and week out player for Fulham's manager Marco Silva. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in concrete talks with Fulham to sign him this January.

With only a few days left in the transfer window, The Reds are looking to end the window in style. Just a day after announcing the signing of FC Porto's Luis Diaz, Liverpool are going the younger route just like they did with young Harvey Elliott.

Carvalho plays more of an attacking midfielder role under Silva and has shined this campaign. In just 18 Championship games this season, Carvalho has contributed in seven goals and four assists as Fulham sit five points clear atop the table in the second division.

Carvalho brings this style of play that reminds fans of Phillipe Coutinho. He is able to take on players, while also showing a little magician magic himself, cutting inside and slotting one home into the side netting.

Fabio Carvalho celebrates at Craven Cottage IMAGO / PA Images

This transfer looks like one for the future, but Liverpool could be getting their hands on the next generation of players to call Anfield home.

Klopp will have a decision to make with what he does with Carvalho once he arrives at Liverpool. Does he loan him back to Fulham to see out the rest of the campaign or does he start to feature in some games late into the season?

Whatever happens, Fabio Carvalho looks to be another promising talent walking into Liverpool that will surely spawn the next great Liverpool team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook