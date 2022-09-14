Skip to main content
Liverpool To Sign Talented Brazilian Midfielder João Gomes in January Transfer Window

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Liverpool To Sign Talented Brazilian Midfielder João Gomes in January Transfer Window

A popular Brazilian journalist is reporting today that Liverpool will be active in the January Transfer Window. Their target is a young Brazilian João Gomes currently a midfielder with Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo.

Liverpool's midfield struggles have been well documented this season. Thiago's return to action yesterday against Ajax was a clear indicator of what a quality midfielder can do for the club.

The most recent link to a midfield talent has come from @JulioMiguelNeto on Twitter.

The popular Brazilian journalist has indicated that Liverpool are interested in signing young Brazilian defensive midfielder João Gomes.

Thiago Alcantara

As is typical of Brazilian footballers Gomes is excellent on the ball and a fantastic passer in the vein of a Thiago Alcantara

He could slot into either Thiago or Fabinho's position to provide cover. He could also cover for Harvey Elliot.

Valued at only 11 million Euros he could be the bargain of the January Transfer Window. 

He also played for the Under 20 Brazilian International side so is used to the pressure of a big game. 

He is expected to make the Senior Brazilian team at some point as elder statesmen Casemiro and Fred move aside.

As always LFCTransferRoom will keep you posted as the situation develops.

