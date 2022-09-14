Liverpool To Sign Talented Brazilian Midfielder João Gomes in January Transfer Window

Liverpool's midfield struggles have been well documented this season. Thiago's return to action yesterday against Ajax was a clear indicator of what a quality midfielder can do for the club.

The most recent link to a midfield talent has come from @JulioMiguelNeto on Twitter.

The popular Brazilian journalist has indicated that Liverpool are interested in signing young Brazilian defensive midfielder João Gomes.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

As is typical of Brazilian footballers Gomes is excellent on the ball and a fantastic passer in the vein of a Thiago Alcantara.

He could slot into either Thiago or Fabinho's position to provide cover. He could also cover for Harvey Elliot.

Valued at only 11 million Euros he could be the bargain of the January Transfer Window.

He also played for the Under 20 Brazilian International side so is used to the pressure of a big game.

He is expected to make the Senior Brazilian team at some point as elder statesmen Casemiro and Fred move aside.

As always LFCTransferRoom will keep you posted as the situation develops.

