Report: Liverpool to Spend 'Heavily' On Transfers In January

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will look to address the injury issues in midfield by spending heavily in 2023, and in the January transfer window according to a recent report.

Liverpool FC - According to recent claims, the Reds are now assessing options ahead of the upcoming window since they will be spending a hefty amount on transfers, after their midfield issues hampered the start of their season.

Although, Jurgen Klopp has always insisted that the club committee will only look at bringing the 'right' target, they will now try to speed things up and work on possible earlier solutions for the club.

Liverpool decided to bring Brazil international Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus in the last days of the summer window, hoping to ease their fitness issues after all the injuries they sustained in midfield.

Arthur Melo

But the midfielder has yet to start his first game for the Anfield side, as the German manager has decided to pick young Harvey Elliott ahead of him and Spanish midfield 'maestro' Thiago Alcantara who recently recovered from an injury.

Despite Thiago's recovery, results are yet to convince the fanbase. With Liverpool barely managing to get a win against Ajax in their last Champions League encounter after Joel Matip scored an 89th minute winner, as well as struggling with Italian side Napoli in a match that ended in a disastrous 4-1 loss.

But now, new information has surfaced from the very reliable Bruno Andrade of Brazilian outlet UOL, who claims that Liverpool are assessing their transfer targets ahead of their upcoming window.

With the Merseyside looking to spend 'big' on reinforcing their midfield options, and are evaluating possible transfers in the winter transfer market.

This may suggest early moves for long term targets such as Jude Bellingham, Nicolo Barella, Moises Caicedo, or even the latest player to have been linked with a late move to Anfield Federico Valverde.

