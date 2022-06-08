Report: Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

According to reports Liverpool are preparing a massive bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez. The forward has told the Portuguese club he intends to play for Liverpool next season.

Liverpool's interest in Darwin Nunez seems to be genuine.

At this point several journalists including the very reliable Paul Joyce have reported that Liverpool have an interest in signing the Benfica striker.

It appears that the only stumbling block is Benfica's asking price due to a bidding war between Liverpool, Manchester United, and several other European sides.

In recent days Liverpool have stepped up their interest and have begun preparing an opening bid.

Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez

According to transfer insider Ekrem Konur Liverpool are preparing an opening bid of £70million for Nunez.

Konur took to Twitter to reveal Liverpool's transfer plans for the Uruguyan forward saying, "Liverpool are planning to make a £70million offer for Benfica for Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez."

Paul Joyce himself has said that Liverpool's desire to sign Nunez "will come down to price" and it appears Julian Ward has named his price.

If Liverpool are truly willing to pay upwards of £70million for Nunez, replacing Sadio Mane could be easier than originally thought.

With 38 goal contributions in 41 matches, Darwin Nunez would be an immediate response to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.

This transfer is definitely one to keep an eye on.

