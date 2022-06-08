Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker Wants To Play For Jurgen Klopp

According to reports Liverpool are preparing a massive bid for Benfica star Darwin Nunez. The forward has told the Portuguese club he intends to play for Liverpool next season.

Liverpool's interest in Darwin Nunez seems to be genuine.

At this point several journalists including the very reliable Paul Joyce have reported that Liverpool have an interest in signing the Benfica striker.

Darwin Nunez

It appears that the only stumbling block is Benfica's asking price due to a bidding war between Liverpool, Manchester United, and several other European sides.

In recent days Liverpool have stepped up their interest and have begun preparing an opening bid.

Liverpool To Bid £70m For Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

According to transfer insider Ekrem Konur Liverpool are preparing an opening bid of £70million for Nunez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Konur took to Twitter to reveal Liverpool's transfer plans for the Uruguyan forward saying, "Liverpool are planning to make a £70million offer for Benfica for Uruguayan star Darwin Nunez."

Paul Joyce himself has said that Liverpool's desire to sign Nunez "will come down to price" and it appears Julian Ward has named his price.

If Liverpool are truly willing to pay upwards of £70million for Nunez, replacing Sadio Mane could be easier than originally thought.

With 38 goal contributions in 41 matches, Darwin Nunez would be an immediate response to Manchester City signing Erling Haaland.

This transfer is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Led Transfer Race For Midfield Star Until Kylian Mbappe Intervention

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Ex-Manchester City Defender On Bayern Munich's Rejected Offer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Revealed: Bayern Munich's 'Laughable' Sadio Mane Bid | Liverpool Want £42.5M

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Bayern Munich's Second Sadio Mane Bid | Fee Totaled £23.5M + £6.5 In 'Laughable' Add-Ons

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Liverpool Attacker 'Close' To Leaving Anfield This Summer

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Liverpool & Manchester City Earmark Arsenal Striker Bukayo Saka As Future Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Curtis Jones
News

Report: Young Liverpool Midfielder Challenged By England Coach

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Could Ruin His Legacy' - Former Player Issues Warning To Mohamed Salah Should He Consider Transfer To Premier League Rivals

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago