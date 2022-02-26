Liverpool Told Brazilian Transfer Target 'A Real Top Player' & Would 'Fit Perfectly' At Anfield

A former England international has claimed that a Liverpool attacking transfer target 'would fit perfectly' at Anfield.

The Reds surprised everyone in January when they signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in a deal reported to be €45million plus €15million add ons.

With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all out of contract in just less than 18 months however, speculation has not stopped regarding potential incomings in case one of the famous front three move on in the summer.

Over recent months, Liverpool have been linked with Ajax winger Antony who has excelled this season at club and country level.

Former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider Antony has no shortage of qualities.

“Antony is a real top player.

“I have done the Eredivisie a few times this season and I’ve watched Ajax closely.

“Antony is very, very creative. He has great awareness around the box, is quick, can deliver a ball and has chipped in with a fair amount of goals as well."

Whilst Robinson believes the 22 year old would be a perfect fit at Anfield, he cast doubt over whether Liverpool will make a move for him with the current array of attacking options at Anfield.

“He has exceptional quality but he’s very similar to what Liverpool have got. When you look at Diaz, Salah and Mane, Antony is very similar to them. You can only play three up there and you’ve got Jota and Firmino as well.

“But at the same time, Antony is a top, top class player who would fit perfectly into that Liverpool formation and style of play.”

