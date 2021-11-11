Liverpool Trail Manchester City In Race For Russian Wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan

Liverpool are heavily interested in versatile Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation since breaking through for the Belo-golubye in 2020, scoring five goals in 26 league matches and being voted player of the season by the club's fanbase.

Zakharyan can play on either flank or in central midfield, stands at 6 feet tall with potential to grow physically and mentally.

According to TeamTalk, Zakharyan is the subject of interest across Europe for all of the super-clubs, including Liverpool, although the Reds trail Manchester City and Chelsea in the race.

However, a member of the clubs' board, Sergey Stepashin, has rubbished the links - believing the teenager needs three more years in his homeland before a move is considered.

'No, these are agent games. He is still a young man. He still has to grow and grow.

'I believe that Arsen can play in Russia for another two to three years. Time must pass for a footballer to succeed.

'And when he turns 21, it’s just right. Look, almost no one plays well abroad from our country now. Maybe only Golovin.'

LFCTR Verdict

Will the Reds move for the youngster? Despite his excellent record, we just cannot see it.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have rarely plumped for unproven talents in top leagues over 17 - yes, Zakharyan is 18 but it feels like he needs at least one more step before he is ready for Liverpool.

