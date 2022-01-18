Report: Liverpool's Transfer Shortlist Of Attackers Includes Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram And Five Others

In a new report, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's summer transfer plans have been revealed. Liverpool have a shortlist of seven up and coming attackers.

Liverpool's front three was once thought as the best in the world. The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino propelled Liverpool to new heights; helping the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League in recent years.

However, these players are rapidly aging and Liverpool's rivals have continued to improve their respective teams.

NAPLES, ITALY - Tuesday, September 17, 2019: Liverpool players line-up before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Studio San Paolo. L-R captain Jordan Henderson, goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho', James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Because of this, Liverpool are said to be in the market for a new attacker. According to new reports, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have already accumulated a list of potential transfer targets.

The Athletic report that Jurgen Klopp has his eye on seven attackers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Several of those are household names while others show very high potential; something that fits FSG's transfer model.

Liverpool Summer Transfer Targets

In the report from The Athletic, it shows that Liverpool have assembled a seven man shortlist.

The shortlist contains the following players, Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram, Noa Lang, Amine Gouiri, Christopher Nkunku, Cody Gakpo and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

While they all have different strengths and weaknesses they all share some common attributes as well; they are all young and have very high ceilings.

While many wanted bigger names such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, it seems that Liverpool will continue to look for diamonds in the rough.

Of those on the list, Jarrod Bowen is most likely the most familiar name to Liverpool supporters.

IMAGO / Focus Images

So far this season Bowen has nine goals and 10 assists in 31 total appearances. His performances have helped an emerging West Ham side break into the top four of the Premier League thus far.

One other very exciting name to keep an eye on is RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku. The 24 year-old has impressed many with his performances this season which have led to 17 goals and 12 assists in 27 total matches.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

With several areas of need in the squad, look for Liverpool to be smart in the transfer market and not break their record for players like Haaland or Mbappe. Despite not breaking a record, however, all of these players would be excellent additions to Jurgen Klopp's side.