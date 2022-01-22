Skip to main content
Liverpool's Transfer Stance On Star Bundesliga Midfielder Revealed

According to reports in the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have distanced themselves from a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Recent reports suggested that the Reds were one of the front runners for the Swiss international midfielder, with Gladbach apparently preferring to sell the midfielder now instead of losing him for free when his contract expires in the summer.

However, according to today's report, Liverpool have no interest in the midfielder at this current time.

...

Denis Zakaria

The Reds have struggled with their midfield depth this season, losing Gini Wijnaldum to PSG in the summer, then seeing first-team regulars such as Thiago, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho struggle with injuries and COVID.

That doesn't even mention the loss of Harvey Elliott, who recently returned to first-team training some 128 days after he suffered his injury against Leeds.

The links with Zakaria come as Liverpool seems to be pulling the midfielder back together, with Thiago expected back sooner rather than later.

Read More

Author Verdict

Signing a first-team player in January is very un-Liverpool esc, with the Reds normally preferring to go for players in the summer window.

I suspect if any move for Zakaria will materialize it'll come in the form of a pre-contract, allowing Liverpool to not pay a fee and receive the midfielder as James Milner leaves the side.

