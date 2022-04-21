Liverpool’s pursuit of a forward has been given a boost, one target’s club has already prepared for them to leave by buying a replacement.

The signing of Luis Diaz in January has given this Liverpool side a second wind as they get the title race with Manchester City back on track.

However, as Diaz’s teammates up top are not as young as the Colombian, the club will have to prepare for the future and replace them at some point.

Jurgen Klopp has publicly revealed his admiration of many attackers including Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, but no official approaches have been made by the club.

One thing is for certain, Liverpool are definitely in for another attacker, whether it be this year or next. Another player that has been linked to a move to Anfield is Karim Adeyemi.

The chance of signing the German from RB Salzburg has increased as his current side has already signed his replacement in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fernando.

Reported by Fabrizio Romano state that the Brazilian will join the Austrian side on July 1st this year. Romano also claims Borussia Dortmund are pushing for Karim Adeyemi, but still face competition from The Reds.

