Liverpool Transfer Target Confirms He Is A Reds Supporter

Konrad Laimer was linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window as the Reds desperately tried to add to the midfield options available to Jurgen Klopp.

The RB Leipzig midfielder is out of contract at the Bundesliga club next summer and it was reported that Liverpool made enquiries to sign him that were rejected.

Austrian international Laimer appears to have many of the characteristics that Klopp would look for in a midfield player but it appears unlikely that he will now leave before next summer.

The 25-year-old has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich at the end of his current deal and they are considered favourites to secure his signature.

One thing that could be to the Reds' advantage however is that Laimer admitted in a recent interview with BILD (via Football365) that he is a Liverpool fan.

"I’m generally a football fan. I generally like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan."

When quizzed as to whether Bayern and Liverpool could come knocking on the door next summer, he admitted that whilst it's an honour to be linked with big clubs, his focus is still at Leipzig.

“Surely there are such thoughts. I don’t think a club like that comes knocking every summer, it’s one of the best in the world. I’m a here (at Leipzig) and now focused. If you worry too much, you lose sight of the most important thing – and that is playing football and getting better.

“I’ve been at Leipzig for five years and I feel good. Now it will be a year longer and then we will see what happens. When you’re associated with clubs like this (Liverpool and Bayern), there’s a certain pride. But I’m more the guy who talks to people and needs a feeling that everything fits together.”

It does seem that Laimer's RB Leipzig adventure may come to an end next summer but Liverpool will face a battle with Bayern to secure his signature.

The Austrian on a free transfer would represent excellent business for any potential suitors with his prime years still ahead of him.

