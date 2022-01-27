Liverpool Transfer Target And Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Sings 'YNWA' Amid Anfield Transfer Links

Liverpool transfer target Paulo Dybala sings the Anfield favourite You'll Never Walk Alone amid transfer rumours linking him with a move the Premier League side.

Liverpool have been linked with an extraordinary move for Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian's contract with Juventus is set to expire after the end of this season and he has no intention of signing a new deal with the Turin side.

Paulo Dybala IMAGO / Marco Canoniero Age: 28 Club: Juventus Position: Centre Forward Appearances this season: 23 Goals this season: 11 Assists this season: 4 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022 Market value: £45.00million

Reports from Italian news outlet TuttomercatoWEB claim that Liverpool have opened talks to sign the attacker on a free transfer.

On top of that, and most importantly, Dybala is reportedly 'keen' to move to Liverpool.

With that in mind, Paulo Dybala singing the song made famous by the Anfield faithful, You'll Never Walk Alone, takes on an entirely different meaning.

The clip above that shows the now Liverpool transfer target singing YNWA to Tottenham's Dele Alli is from a charity FIFA match arranged by Gamers without Borders.

Not only did Dybala sing Liverpool's anthem, he also chose to play with the Reds despite having the option to play with any club in the world.

Liverpool are very hopeful of taking advantage of Dybala's contract situation to land a star player on a free transfer who would otherwise cost upwards of £45.00m.

With transfer rumours heating up, the Juventus man could soon be hearing the words "you'll never walk alone" a lot more often.

