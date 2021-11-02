Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Borussia Dortmund Lead Race For Karim Adeyemi
07.35 - Borussia Dortmund leading race for Adeyemi
According to Sport1, Borussia Dortmund are leading the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.
The report goes on to say that Liverpool remain interested having been linked with the player over recent weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options.
The German international has been in fine form for the Austrian club this season.
17:48 - Reports claim PSG not happy with Gini Wijnaldum and may look to replace him
Foot Mercato claim that Gini Wijnaldum's form is becoming a huge concern for PSG, so much so that they're already planning to replace him with Marcelo Brozović.
It seems crazy to think that a player who only joined in the summer maybe surplus to requirements already.
According to L'Equipe however, there also appears to be some 'tension' between the Dutchman and one his teammates which could also be impacting their thoughts on the player.
