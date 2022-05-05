Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Are 'Trying To Sign' Bundesliga Star With 13 Assists

Liverpool are currently trying to sign one of Bundesliga's star players this season after reports from Germany revealed Jurgen Klopp's interest.

Liverpool currently have one of the best teams in the world.

In recent years the additions of Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz amongst several others have helped Liverpool reach new heights.

This season Liverpool are chasing the quadruple of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League, and Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp

If done, this team will not be soon forgotten.

Despite having such a strong team, Liverpool are not being complacent and are continuing to monitor transfer situations.

According to reports out of Germany, Jurgen Klopp's side is currently trying to sign one of the Bundesliga's brightest stars.

Liverpool Want To Sign Bundesliga Star

David Raum

According to reports from SportBILD via Sport Witness, Liverpool are actively trying to sign Hoffenheim defender David Raum.

The German left-back joined 1899 Hoffenheim in the summer of 2021 after playing for Greuther Furth in 2. Bundesliga.

Liverpool have reportedly been impressed by his performances this season in Germany's top flight. 

If Klopp's side wants to add the 'promising' defender, they will have to fight of as many as six other clubs.

SportBILD claim that Raum will 'probably' move to the Premier League with five of the six interested clubs playing in England.

Upon joining Hoffenheim the defender agreed to a €30M release clause.

It is unsure if the Bundesliga side would demand for his release clause to be met. 

