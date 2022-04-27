Report: Liverpool Looking At Former Manchester City Forward To Replace Divock Origi

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new forward has found its way to a former Manchester City player. With the signing of Fabio Carvalho completed, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to further add to his extraordinary attacking line.

Most consider The Reds’ forward line the best in the world, but with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah going into the final years of their career, the club will need a new-look front three.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are two recent addictions and have hit the ground running. Summer will see Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho also arrive at Anfield.

However, a certain Divock Origi will be leaving for AC Milan, leaving a spare place in the squad. Having been linked with Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha, and Kylian Mbappe in recent months, Liverpool are reported to be turning their attention to former Manchester City player Enes Unal.

According to Fanatik, The Reds are are looking to replace Origi with the Getafe star. The Turkish forward has scored 15 goals this campaign, despite being a part of a defensive-minded side.

Would Unal slot into this Liverpool side having played completely a different style of football with Getafe?

